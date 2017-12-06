GOLDEN GATE
Power outage prompts boil water notice for portion of Golden Gate
A boil water notice was issued early Wednesday morning due to a power outage at a water treatment plant, the Florida Governmental Utility Authority said.
Pressure was restored to the plant at around 5:15 a.m., but the precautionary notice is in effect until further notice for Golden Gate Utility System customers, according to utility officials.
Customers should boil water at a rolling boil for 60 seconds before use.
The circumstances leading up to the power outage were unclear.
