Plane crashes near Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield

Emergency crews said they are responding to a reported plane crash near Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield.

The plane crashed in the BP parking lot, near the intersection of Long Road and Chesterfield Airport Road. The plane is reported to be a small passenger aircraft. It’s not known how many people were on board.

Witnesses tell KMOV there are several emergency vehicles and a lot of dark smoke in the area.

No other information was made immediately available.

RIGHT NOW: A small plane crashed near Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Missouri. More: http://wink.news/2jlDd2f Posted by WINK News on Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Author: KMOV.com