NAACP takes complaint to Lee County school superintendent

The Lee County NAACP held a meeting Wednesday afternoon with the Lee County School District Superintendent to discuss a complaint.

The complaint filed on Sept. 15 against the Lee County School District stated minority students are more likely to be disciplined for the same actions carried out by non-minority students.

The NAACP claims students of color are more likely to be suspended, expelled or referred to law enforcement for misbehavior in school.

The meeting focused on talking about recommendations on how the school can change.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Katherine Viloria