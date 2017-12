Man arrested after Wednesday morning SWAT raid in Cape Coral

A 57-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning following a SWAT raid on Manor Court, according to Cape Coral Police Cpl. Phil Mullen.

The raid happened at around 11 a.m. on the 4000 block of Manor Court.

Dale Russell Bonner, of Cape Coral, faces multiple drug and weapon charges, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Bond has not yet been set for Bonner.