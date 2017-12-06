LCSO to take action against trespassers at abandoned library

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office plans to take action to keep trespassers away from an abandoned library.

No trespassing signs will be posted at the abandoned library near Rutenberg Park on Cypress Lake Drive, deputies said.

Parents worried the area was a hot spot for drug activity after a father found trash, condoms and alcohol cans around the property.

“There’s nothing on the property that leads us to believe in any way, shape or form that there’s narcotic activity,” Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said. “The only thing we observed on the property was exactly this: cigars … open cigar containers.”

Marceno encourages nearby residents to report any suspicious activity.

“We want you to call, we want to investigate, we want to make sure people are safe,” Marceno said. “We can’t be everywhere all the time so we depend on the citizens to call us and tell us what’s going on.”

Anyone on the property will be considered trespassing, according to Marceno.

“We will also be here in full force to come out and check the property as we always do and be very proactive and just make sure people aren’t littering, people aren’t just hanging out here doing things they’re not supposed to be doing” Marceno said.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

