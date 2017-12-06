Fireball — or bright meteor — spotted over Florida

An especially bright meteor known as a fireball was spotted over the sky Tuesday night in parts of Florida.

The nonprofit American Meteor Society received more than 55 reports of fireball sightings around 6:35 p.m. Fireballs are defined by NASA as any meteor that appears brighter than Venus in the night sky.

NASA has cameras set up to observe fireballs and collect data used to help spacecraft designers. Three of those cameras are in Florida.