Davenport mayor accused of using dead people’s IDs

Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested the mayor of Davenport who is accused of using dead people’s identifications.

Darlene Bradley, 60, is charged with criminal use of a deceased person’s identification, possession of an altered or counterfeit decal and unlawful use of a handicapped placard.

“We expect our elected officials to set the proper example,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in a news release. “She not only violated the law, she embarrassed the citizens of Davenport with her illegal conduct.”

During a search warrant of Bradley’s home, deputies found two handicapped placards issued to two different victims, one who died in 2012 and another who died in 2015.

The sheriff’s office received a tip last month that Bradley was parking in handicapped spots at Davenport City Hall. Bradley was not known to be handicapped or have a placard issued to her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies saw Bradley park in a handicapped spot, place the placard on her mirror before exiting her car and remove the placard again once she returned to her car.

Authorities booked Bradley into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday.

Bradley posted $2,250 bond.

Author: Mark Bergin, WTSP