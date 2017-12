Crash blocks portion of Tamiami Trail in North Fort Myers

A crash Wednesday morning blocked the northbound lanes of Tamiami Trail, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Tamiami Trail and East Mariana Avenue, according to the FHP.

It’s unclear how the crash happened, if anyone was hurt and vehicles involved.

