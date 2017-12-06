Community bands together for East Naples couple after Irma

Brigette and Ron Wilcox spent almost every penny they had to buy their East Naples home.

Then Hurricane Irma all but leveled it.

“We never expected to be gone in a shelter and then come back to nothing,” Brigette said.

Making it even worse is Ron’s stage-four chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which makes it difficult for him to breathe.

“Not only do you have a disabled husband you have to care for, but you lose everything you’ve had your entire life,” she said. “It’s really hard.”

They’ve been living in a friend’s condo the past few months. But soon they’ll be able to move into a home of their own, thanks to help from many donors, their church and FEMA.

Still, the house needs some work, and the carpet has to be removed so dust and dirt don’t interfere with Ron’s breathing.

That’s where family friend Traci Pascale comes in. Pascale and multiple flooring and renovation companies are donating their time and services to get the house ready for the Wilcoxes to move in.

“They’re so deserving,” Pascale said. “They’re the last ones to ever ask for help, but the first ones to always give help.”

Brigette and Ron anticipate move-in day happening in about two weeks.

“My church family is awesome, and friends, we have really good friends,” Brigette said.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Chuck Myron