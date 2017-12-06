Photo via @ImmFire_PIO Twitter
IMMOKALEE, Fla.

3-vehicle crash blocks State Road 82 in Collier County

Published: December 6, 2017 8:24 PM EST

A three-vehicle crash completely blocked traffic Wednesday evening on State Road 82, according to the Immokalee Fire Control District.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on State Road 82 just west of State Road 29, officials said.

Minor injuries were reported, officials said. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear.

