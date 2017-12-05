Suspects sought in rash of Lehigh Acres car burglaries

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for your help identifying one or more suspects who have broken into multiple vehicles in Lehigh Acres over the last several weeks.

The two most recent incidents were early Tuesday morning, when a male suspect, wearing a backpack and glasses, broke into two cars on 19th Street SW and took several items.

Detectives believe the same suspect or suspects are responsible for a string of similar vehicle break-ins over the last few weeks near Gunnery Road and Sunshine Boulevard, and along the 23rd Avenue corridor.

Residents are strongly encouraged to lock their car doors and never leave any items of value inside the vehicle, including personal identification. If a thief cannot easily gain access to a car, they are more likely to keep moving down the street until they find an unlocked vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person or persons responsible for these break-ins is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online atwww.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.crime

Writer: WINK News