Residents sound off about Collier County’s partnership with ICE

Residents gathered Tuesday night to discuss Collier County’s partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to catch undocumented immigrants.

The program called 287(g) allows local law enforcement partnered with ICE to check the immigration status of the people they arrest and turn them over to federal agents if they’re undocumented.

The county is only one of four law enforcement agencies in Florida to enter that agreement.

The next meeting will be held on Dec. 11 at the Professional Development Center.

WINK News reporter Kelsey Kushner spoke to co-founder of Collier Dreamers Angela Cisneros who believes the program does the opposite of keeping residents safe.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

