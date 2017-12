Pet Pals: Rocco and Cocoa

It’s time for Pet Pals! This week Dr. Whitney Whitford from the Animal Center of Lehigh Acres introduces us to Rocco and Cocoa. Both dogs are ready for adoption right now. For information on Rocco call the Gulf Coast Humane Society at (239) 332-0364. Cocoa is available at the Animal Center of Lehigh Acres, call (239) 369-0555.