Lehigh Acres father chases man exposing himself to children

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A man accused of exposing himself to children remains at large, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office report.

A father chased him away, and the suspect was last seen Saturday at the intersection of Homer Avenue South and 11th Street Southwest.

There have been several other similar situations, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect left behind a bike and a cell phone.

No arrests have been made.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Rachel Ravina