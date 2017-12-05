Georgia man says deputy shot his dog, ordered him to behead it

A man says a sheriff’s office investigator ordered him to cut the head off his dog after it attacked a neighbor.

The beheading took place in rural Crawford County, Georgia, after the dog lunged at the deputy and was fatally shot, according to a news release obtained by CBS affiliate WMAZ-TV.

Joe Goodwin, the owner of the black-and-white pitbull mix named Big Boy, told WMAZ-TV that deputies gave him two options — take the dog’s body intact to a veterinarian for rabies testing, or cut off the head so the brain could be tested.

But deputies wouldn’t let Goodwin leave his property, Goodwin said.

Video that Goodwin posted to Facebook appears to show him getting into an argument with deputies before ultimately cutting off the head. A deputy can be heard making the request for Goodwin to behead the dog.

Writer: Chuck Myron