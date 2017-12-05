FORT MYERS, Fla.

Circle K fundraiser to benefit SWFL schools

Published: December 5, 2017 1:14 PM EST
Updated: December 5, 2017 2:27 PM EST

Southwest Florida residents can fill up their tanks for a good cause Thursday at the ‘Fueling our School’s’ fundraising campaign.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the station on 19373 S. Tamiami Trail. All participating gas stations will donate $.10 for every gallon during that time, according to a public relations representative for Circle K.

After the initial launch, for every gallon of gas, $.01 will go towards the following Southwest Florida institutions year-round for the 2017-2018 school year:

  • San Carlos Elementary School
  • Ida S. Baker High School
  • Charlotte High School
  • Deep Creek Elementary School
  • Golden Gate High School

Those interested can get gas at the following Circle K gas stations:

  • 19373 S. Tamiami Trail, Ft. Myers
  • 1603 Cape Coral Parkway West, Cape Coral
  • 6220 Marlympia Way, Punta Gorda
  • 4395 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte
  • 4025 Pine Ridge Road, Naples

Donations will go toward technology, resources and teacher incentives, according to a Circle K representative. Each school can receive up to $2,000.

 

Writer:Rachel Ravina
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media