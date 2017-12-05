Circle K fundraiser to benefit SWFL schools
Southwest Florida residents can fill up their tanks for a good cause Thursday at the ‘Fueling our School’s’ fundraising campaign.
The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the station on 19373 S. Tamiami Trail. All participating gas stations will donate $.10 for every gallon during that time, according to a public relations representative for Circle K.
After the initial launch, for every gallon of gas, $.01 will go towards the following Southwest Florida institutions year-round for the 2017-2018 school year:
- San Carlos Elementary School
- Ida S. Baker High School
- Charlotte High School
- Deep Creek Elementary School
- Golden Gate High School
Those interested can get gas at the following Circle K gas stations:
- 19373 S. Tamiami Trail, Ft. Myers
- 1603 Cape Coral Parkway West, Cape Coral
- 6220 Marlympia Way, Punta Gorda
- 4395 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte
- 4025 Pine Ridge Road, Naples
Donations will go toward technology, resources and teacher incentives, according to a Circle K representative. Each school can receive up to $2,000.