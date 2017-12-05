Circle K fundraiser to benefit SWFL schools

Southwest Florida residents can fill up their tanks for a good cause Thursday at the ‘Fueling our School’s’ fundraising campaign.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the station on 19373 S. Tamiami Trail. All participating gas stations will donate $.10 for every gallon during that time, according to a public relations representative for Circle K.

After the initial launch, for every gallon of gas, $.01 will go towards the following Southwest Florida institutions year-round for the 2017-2018 school year:

San Carlos Elementary School

Ida S. Baker High School

Charlotte High School

Deep Creek Elementary School

Golden Gate High School

Those interested can get gas at the following Circle K gas stations:

19373 S. Tamiami Trail, Ft. Myers

1603 Cape Coral Parkway West, Cape Coral

6220 Marlympia Way, Punta Gorda

4395 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte

4025 Pine Ridge Road, Naples

Donations will go toward technology, resources and teacher incentives, according to a Circle K representative. Each school can receive up to $2,000.

