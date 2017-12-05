Charges filed against driver in deadly East Naples hit-and-run

Formal charges have been filed against the driver in a hit-and-run collision that killed a 13-year-old East Naples boy.

Shayden Colvin was riding a bicycle east on Estey Avenue around 11 p.m. Nov. 11 when he was struck by a 2015 Toyota Tundra driven by Pedro Silva-Diaz, who turned 33 the next day, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Silva-Diaz was on Lakewood Boulevard turning left onto Estey Avenue at the time of impact, but he continued driving and was stopped by deputies at Green and Sunshine boulevards about 10 minutes later, after a witness called 911, the sheriff’s office said.

Silva-Diaz is charged with two felonies, including driving without a license and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, according to court documents.

The sheriff’s office said last week it was looking for two witnesses who spoke to a deputy the night of the crash. They were in a truck that was traveling behind Silva-Diaz, according to the sheriff’s office, which is asking witnesses to call 239-252-9300.

Writer: Chuck Myron