Bonita Springs tow truck driver accused of tasing man

A 36-year-old man is accused of tasing a man Monday night at Pine Haven Condos, according to a report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesus Orlando Jr. Amador, of Bonita Springs, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of battery, the report showed.

Bonita Springs resident Armando Alfaro approached Amador, who he believed slashed his tires Sunday, and asked him what he was doing shining a light at parked cars so late at night, the report showed.

Alfaro told deputies Amador turned around and fired a taser gun at him, the report showed.

“I mean I saw the electrocution. I really didn’t know what to think … I wasn’t really in severe pain. I felt a sharp pain for sure, it was stuck on there,” Alfaro said.

The attack was caught on camera:

Whoa! A man approached a so-called tow truck driver and immediately got tased! More on this, tonight on WINK News. Posted by Kim Powell, WINK News on Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Earlier this week, Amador introduced himself as a tow truck driver for X-treme Towing and a member of the board at Pine Haven Condos, according to Alfaro.

Alfaro says Amador has towed several vehicles out of the lot without proper identification, has removed parking permits and slashed tires.

“I’ve been towed three times in four days,” Alfaro said.

Amador claimed self-defense for his actions, the report showed.

Bond has not yet been set for Amador. He is scheduled to appear in court at 8 a.m. on Dec. 26.

X-treme Towing told WINK News that Amador has not worked at the company since January but video taken over the weekend shows him using a company vehicle.

WINK News reached out to the condo association but did not get a response.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Katherine Viloria