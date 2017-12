Apartment residents in Punta Gorda concerned about mold

Residents living at Seven Palms Apartments on Slash Pine Circle are demanding action after their homes were covered in mold due to Hurricane Irma.

WINK News reporter Taylor Bisacky spoke to one woman who is ready to fight for her health.

MORE: Punta Gorda woman’s apartment unsafe, covered in black mold

MORE: Mold takes over Punta Gorda woman’s apartment after Irma

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky