Abandoned library in South Fort Myers becomes drug hot spot

An abandoned library near Rutenberg Park on Cypress Lake Drive has become a hot spot for people to drink and do drugs.

WINK News reporter Oliver Redsten spoke to a parent, who asked to remain anonymous, concerned for the safety of children in the area.

Photos appear to show drug paraphernalia, condoms and trash all over the floor around the building:

Reporter: Oliver Redsten