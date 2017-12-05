1 child dead after school bus crashes into tree in Georgia

Authorities say one child is dead after a school bus crashed into a tree in Georgia.

Liberty County Public Safety Director Mike Hodges said more than 20 children were riding the bus when it crashed early Tuesday during its morning pick-up route. He said one child was killed and the driver suffered serious injuries.

Several other children were taken to area hospitals. Hodges said his understanding is that they suffered “bumps and scrapes and lacerations.” He did not know the name of the school where the bus was assigned.

The Georgia State Patrol said in a news release that the bus went into a ditch and smashed into a tree. It said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Savannah.

