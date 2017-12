Swarm of bees disrupts traffic on Cape Coral Parkway

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A swarm of bees is affecting traffic on Cape Coral Parkway West, police say.

Pedestrians and drivers alike are urged to stay away from the bees on the 900 block of Cape Coral Parkway. Ambulances responding to the scene are tying up the road, according to police, who released a map highlighting the area near the swarm in red.

Stay with WINK News for more on the developing story.