‘Saving a life’: Naples Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteer relishes job

NAPLES, Fla. George Kartsimas, incoming vice Commander of the Naples Coast Guard Auxiliary, values his work on the water.

“Well, it’s priceless,” Kartsimas said. “Individually, saving a life, there’s nothing better.”

Kartsimas, who retired but volunteers with Flotilla 93, has been giving his time to the U.S. Coast Guard for 16 years, and he’s no stranger to the seas and skies.

“This is my job, just like the gentlemen around me, this is their job,” Kartsimas said.

The auxiliary aims to educate the public on safety protocol and rescue those in need. Kartsimas and other members of the organization do so with ease.

“When crisis strikes, that’s when we go into our training mode and everything comes natural,” Kartsimas said.

Kartismas and other volunteers give their time without compensation, but saving a life makes it all worth it.

“To know that somebody’s going home tonight because of us is very, very moving,” Kartsimas said.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Rachel Ravina