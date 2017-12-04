Recognize, prevent workplace burnout

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) According to a 2016 survey, up to 50 percent of people are consistently exhausted because of work, as compared to 18 percent two decades ago.

Common work stressors include unrealistic deadlines, schedule conflicts, interruptions, and added responsibility with no added pay.

A study from the University of California, Berkeley, states there are several major signs of burn out. These include feeling drained emotionally and mentally, nausea or an inability to sleep, and constantly fighting off sickness. Other signs are feeling alienated from your coworkers, underappreciated, not achieving your personal best, or regularly calling in sick simply because you don’t want to be there. Time magazine describes burn out as job-induced depression.

“I wasn’t happy, I was burning out, and feeling exhausted,” shared Rachel O’Meara, author of Pause.

So how do you prevent it? The root of depression is pessimism, so try being optimistic.

“Intentionally shifting your behavior allows you to notice what may be working or what may not be working, or what you want more of,” said O’Meara.

Be mindful of that little voice in your head. Another tip, find meaning in what you do. One study found those who stayed in meaningful careers and worked the hardest, lived the longest!

If you don’t love your job and switching careers isn’t possible, try doubling down on personal relationships. When you get busy at work, you often make less time for the important people in your life. People who increase social activities when things get hard tend to handle stress at the office the best, because they have an outlet.

