Conversation on religion sparks bar fight

The two topics people tend to avoid discussing, especially around the holidays, are politics or religion.

This type of conversation led to a bar fight, resulting in one person getting arrested.

William Pittman, 39, of Marco Island was at the Sandbar restaurant this weekend when someone told him he didn’t believe in religion. Pittman took it pretty hard and started to attack him outside the restaurant.

Pittman repeatedly punched and kicked the victim in the head, the arrest report said.

Pittman’s brother tried stopping him, but the victim ended up passing out during the attack.

“I think it’s really sad people are just trying to go out for an evening dinner, or whatever and they have to get in a fight of any kind,” said Marco Island Lisa Gates.

Pittman and his brother were heading in their dark house when he was arrested.

Pittman was arrested for battery and has been released from Collier County jail for $2,000 bond.

Pittman will be in court Dec. 27.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Emily Ford