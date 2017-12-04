Collier County ramps up enforcement on lawn fertilizer

NAPLES, Fla. You might be unwittingly polluting the water with too much lawn fertilizer.

Collier County Pollution Control is sending code enforcement officers into neighborhoods to see if residents are using too much fertilizer and soliciting calls from neighbors who suspect others are misusing fertilizer.

Enforcement is difficult, since it’s tough to determine which lawn contributed to the water contamination, officials say. That’s why the agency is doing more public outreach to prevent it.

Pollution control is also ramping up efforts to educate the community about the county’s fertilizer ordinance, which dictates how much fertilizer residents are allowed to use.

