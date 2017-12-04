Change to come for jail mail in Charlotte County
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Mail to Charlotte County inmates will have to be sent to a new address next year.
All non-priviliged mail to the Charlotte County Detention Center must be sent to this address as of Jan. 1, 2018, county officials said:
CCSO- SCH
INMATE NAME-ID NUMBER
PO Box 2027
Pinellas Park, Florida 33780
No changes will be made for legal mail and shoe deliveries. They will continue to be sent directly to the facility on 26601 Airport Road.
