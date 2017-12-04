Change to come for jail mail in Charlotte County

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Mail to Charlotte County inmates will have to be sent to a new address next year.

All non-priviliged mail to the Charlotte County Detention Center must be sent to this address as of Jan. 1, 2018, county officials said:

CCSO- SCH

INMATE NAME-ID NUMBER

PO Box 2027

Pinellas Park, Florida 33780

No changes will be made for legal mail and shoe deliveries. They will continue to be sent directly to the facility on 26601 Airport Road. LINK: Other rules for sending mail to Charlotte County Detention Center inmates