Boil water notice lifted for about 400 in Lehigh Acres

Published: December 4, 2017 10:36 AM EST
Updated: December 4, 2017 11:05 AM EST

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. The water is safe to drink and cook with again for hundreds in Lehigh Acres.

The Florida Governmental Utility Authority lifted a boil water notice Monday for customers near Lee Boulevard and Gunnery Road.

The notice went into effect Thursday after a 12-inch water main break at 4101 Lee Blvd. All customers who experienced a loss of water pressure near that address were advised to boil water, a number that the FGUA said was roughly 400.

Water samples were analyzed by a Florida Department of Health-certified laboratory, the FGUA said, and all biological testing turned up negative.

