Boil water notice lifted for about 400 in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. The water is safe to drink and cook with again for hundreds in Lehigh Acres.

The Florida Governmental Utility Authority lifted a boil water notice Monday for customers near Lee Boulevard and Gunnery Road.

The notice went into effect Thursday after a 12-inch water main break at 4101 Lee Blvd. All customers who experienced a loss of water pressure near that address were advised to boil water, a number that the FGUA said was roughly 400.

Water samples were analyzed by a Florida Department of Health-certified laboratory, the FGUA said, and all biological testing turned up negative.

