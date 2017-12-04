Armed robbers strike Seacoast Bank in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. Armed robbers climbed over the counter Monday morning during a bank robbery.

The robbery took place at the Seacoast Bank on 1601 E. Oak St., according to a city spokesperson. No one was hurt and no shots were fired, but the robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Three people are believed to have pulled off the heist, the spokesperson said. Their getaway vehicle was described as an dark blue, older model Chrysler 300, police said.

Surveillance photos appear to show at least two of the robbers going over the counter. One of the photos appears to show a bank employee with her hands up as a robber goes by.

Count on WINK News for more on the developing story.

Bank Robbery 1 of 7