Tampa artist gets Lady Gaga’s attention…and song dedication

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) A Tampa artist got the attention of Lady Gaga, and on Friday night, the music superstar gave him a big shoutout.

Cam Parker is a fan of Lady Gaga…a huge fan.

He is the artist behind a mural of Lady Gaga on Franklin Street in downtown Tampa. He went to her Amalie Arena concert and during the show, she mentioned the piece of art.

“She just raved and gushed about it and made little jokes,” said Parker.

Then, as Lady Gaga was about to perform “Million Reasons,” she mentioned Parker again.

“Before she sat down at the piano, she was like, ‘This lets me know why I stick around and you’re one of them, baby’ and dedicated Million Reasons to me,” Parker said.

Parker has put more than 100 hours of work into the mural. It is the sixth mural in town that the 33-year-old artist has created, he said.

The Lady Gaga mural is painted on the side of a building at Hall and Franklin. The space was donated, Parker said.

Tonight on 10News, reporter Shannon Valladolid speaks more with the local artist who caught a superstar’s eye.

You certainly did make me cry. https://t.co/mkwZIe5VQx — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 11, 2017

Author: WTSP