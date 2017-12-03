Fort Myers man, 19, killed in Lee County crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. One person died Saturday evening in a crash on Cypress Lake Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 7:19 p.m. at the intersection of Principia and Cypress Lake Drives, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A Toyota Sienna was traveling southbound at the intersection, a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west in the outside lane of Cypress Lake Drive and a Ford Escape was in the inside lane.

The Toyota then attempted to make a left turn and entered the path of 19-year-old Vonte Mora’s motorcycle, State troopers said. Mora swerved left to avoid the collision, but hit the front of the Toyota. Mora was then thrown from the motorcycle.

In a secondary crash, the right tire of the Ford hit Mora, according to State troopers.

Charges are pending a further investigation.

