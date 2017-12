Crash snarls traffic on I-75 in Charlotte County

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A crash Sunday afternoon backed up the northbound lanes of a portion of Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 12:33 p.m. at mile marker 168, according to the FHP. Traffic was being diverted at Harborview Road.

It’s unclear how the crash happened, how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt.

Writer: Rachel Ravina