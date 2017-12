Crash blocks portion of Del Prado Blvd. South in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A rollover crash backed up traffic Sunday evening on Del Prado Boulevard South, The Cape Coral Police Department said.

The crash happened around 5:10 p.m. on the 300 block of Del Prado Boulevard South, according to Police. Only one lane is open in each direction.

At least one person was seriously injured, police said.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes as delays are expected until 8:30 p.m., according to police.