Mostly sunny, warm for Saturday

FORT MYERS, Fla. Put away your umbrella because Southwest Florida is winning with the weather, WINK News Meteorologist Brooke Silverang said.

There will be plenty of sunshine this weekend with a high of 82 degrees, Silverang said.

“We are not expecting to see any rain develop across the area,” Silverang said. “We are going to have a very calm weather pattern for this weekend and even into the start of your work week.”

