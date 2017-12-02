The Latest: Suspect arrested in connection with missing girl

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) The Latest on the search for a missing North Carolina child (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of a 3-year-old North Carolina girl.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Earl Kimrey is being held on more than $1 million bond in the Onslow County Detention Center on charges that include concealing a death and obstruction of justice.

A statement issued by the Sheriff’s Office says the child, Mariah Woods, is believed to be dead. She has been missing from her home since Monday. Authorities are searching for her body.

6:40 p.m.

Searchers targeted a creek and a landfill in their effort to find a 3-year-old North Carolina girl missing since the start of the week.

The FBI said in a statement on Friday that the search for Mariah Woods took deputies from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to a local creek, where they used sonar.

Also, FBI agents searched a landfill. Spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said the agents went through 95,000 pounds of trash in hopes of finding clues in the girl’s disappearance.

Lynch said agents also sent what was described as “items of interest” to their lab at Quantico, Virginia, for testing. In addition, items found by volunteers will be turned over to investigative teams for analysis.

In all, 730 volunteers joined law enforcement personnel in the search on Friday.

2:30 p.m.

The FBI says more than 700 people came to join in the search for a missing North Carolina child.

A statement from the FBI said Friday’s initial search finished more quickly than anticipated because of the number of people who turned out. The statement said plans were being made to search other sites by volunteers who were waiting to be deployed.

Officials were hoping to wrap up the day’s efforts by 4:30 p.m. to get volunteers back to their cars before sunset. According to the FBI, no additional volunteer searches are scheduled. While some items were tagged, the FBI said nothing that was turned in was believed to be related to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods

Authorities have been searching for Mariah, who was reported missing from her home on Monday.

2:18 p.m.

The FBI estimates that 600 people turned out to join the search for a missing North Carolina child, and some had to be turned away.

Local media outlets report Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said on Friday that volunteers came from as far away as Raleigh, 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Jacksonville. On Thursday, Miller called on civilians to join law enforcement in the land and air search for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

Miller said authorities will look at what was found and decide whether they need to look in another area.

The FBI says they have been sending “items of interest” to their lab in Quantico, Virginia, for priority testing in the case.

The girl was reported missing from her home on Monday.