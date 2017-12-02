Intercepted marijuana-laden packages leads to four arrests in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Four people facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell were arrested, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

A package sent from Las Vegas, Nevada to a home on the 800 block of Southeast 8th Street led to the arrest of 60-year-old Glenford Lewis, deputies said. The package contained 4.5 pounds of marijuana.

Lewis faces charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and smuggling marijuana into the state, deputies said.

During a separate investigation, detectives located a package sent from Long Beach, California to a home on the 500 block of Northwest 19th Place, deputies said. Donovan Mott, 26, and Alysia Kirk, 27, were later arrested at a traffic stop in connection with the package.

Vacuum sealed packages, bags of marijuana and over $9,000 cash were recovered from the vehicle, deputies said. Detectives later returned to the home on Northwest 19th Place and arrested Hubert Burrows, 20.

Burrows was arrested for conspiracy to commit possession of marijuana with intent to sell and smuggling marijuana into the state, deputies said.

A money counting machine, 12 pounds of additional marijuana, scales, a vacuum-sealer, a loaded gun and other items consistent with drug packaging and sales were in the home, deputies said.

Kirk and Mott face charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and smuggling marijuana into the state and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said. Mott has an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: Highway Interdiction Continues to Intercept Marijuana-Laden PackagesThe… Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 1, 2017

Writer: Katherine Viloria