Over 200 volunteers to pack 75,000 meals for Haiti in 2 hours

NAPLES, Fla – Over 200 volunteers will transform the cafeteria of North Naples Middle School into a holiday party to pack 75,000 meals in two hours for Haiti Saturday.

An additional 15,000 meals will remain locally to support the Naples community in need, according to a news release.

During this holiday season, and in coordination with Meals of Hope, Hope for Haiti’s Next Generation Board is organizing this event for emergency response in Haiti.

Skyler Badenoch, Hope for Haiti’s CEO said, “This event is a great hands-on opportunity for people of all ages to make a difference to families in the wake of a disaster. And we’re particularly excited to be helping both Haiti and the local Naples community, which needs our help following Hurricane Irma.”

The meals are a vitamin-enriched rice, bean and vegetable blend. Each meal costs $0.20 and is packed by volunteers who work in an assembly line fashion with music, a little bit of friendly competition and lots of holiday cheer.

The news release says, a suggested donation of $20 will be gratefully accepted to help finance the cost of the food, shipping, and distribution. Donations may be made at the door or by visiting Hope for Haiti’s event website here.