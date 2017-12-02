2 critically injured in Immokalee crash

IMMOKALEE, Fla. Two people sustained critical injuries Friday on State Road 29, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at around 8:59 p.m. on State Road 29 and State Road 82, the FHP said.

A 2013 Chevy Silverado driven by Javier Martinez, 38, of Immokalee, turned left to travel west on State Road 82, the FHP said. Javier Martinez drove directly in the path of a 2004 BMW 325I driven by Joseph Martinez, 36, of Moorehaven, traveling southbound on State Road 29.

The front of the BMW struck the front left of the Chevy, the FHP said. Joseph Martinez and his passenger, who remains unidentified, were taken to the Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to FHP.