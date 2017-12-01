VIDEO: Cameraman jumps to avoid FHP trooper crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. A Florida Highway Patrol car crashed into a sedan early Friday morning, forcing a WINK News producer to jump out of the way.

The producer was on a sidewalk filming a Fort Myers police investigation at a Chevron on U.S. 41 and Hanson Street when the crash took place just feet away.

The trooper’s car had front-end damage, and the sedan sustained minor damage. The sedan was unrelated to the police investigation.

Police tended to the scene and medics checked out all involved. No one was hurt.