Toys for Tots in full swing to help provide children with a bright Christmas

The Marine Toys for Tots is in full swing and accepting donations to help make Christmas a bit brighter for children.

The organization is asking for volunteers for the warehouse, box delivery and toy collection from the boxes as well as for distribution. The application deadline for online toy requests is midnight Friday, Dec. 1.

Visit the website for your local chapter

Lee County | Charlotte County | Collier County

Toys for Tots Foundation is the fund raising, funding and support organization for the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation was created at the behest of the US Marine Corps and provides support in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commander, Marine Forces Reserve, who directs the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation has supported Toys for Tots since 1991.