Tipster to get full $110K reward in Tampa serial murders

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) A McDonald’s employee will receive all of the reward money that had been offered in the Seminole Heights murders.

Yolanda Walker turned the gun belonging to Howell Donaldson III over to police, and that led to Donaldson’s arrest.

Reward money in the case began with $5,000, but through donations from individuals and law enforcement partners, it grew to $110,000.

Still, there was question about whether all of that money would come through.

Donaldson, who is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, remained in jail under no bond following a Thursday morning court appearance.

Author: WTSP