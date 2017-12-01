Punta Gorda students raise money for lunch lady recovering from surgery

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A sign outside Charlotte High School reads “Do what’s right. Do your best. Treat others the way you wish to be treated.” And it’s not hard to see that students are living by those words.

Ann Pershing, one of the school’s lunch ladies, is recovering from surgery for a brain tumor.

Students Aryana Haynes and Ana Rosado knew something had to be done after hearing Pershing was going through a hard time.



“It’s harder around Christmas and Thanksgiving … people sometimes just need help,” Haynes said.

The 11th graders began to collect money for surgery expenses and raised $300.

“I get an average $6 tips everyday and for me, I don’t really need that money. So I just want to give $5 every single day,” Rosado said.

The Charlotte County School District says they are absolutely proud of the students who plan to continue their fundraiser for Pershing.

WINK News reached out to Pershing who could not comment as she is still recovering in the hospital.

Pershing has an account set up with Wells Fargo. To donate, just mention her name at the bank.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Katherine Viloria