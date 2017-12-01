Police: Naples woman had crack pipes in walker with kids in room

NAPLES, Fla. A 60-year-old woman with crack pipes in her walker was found in a hotel room with two children, Naples police said.

Donna Fitzek Pollio, 60, of the 1200 block of Hernando Street, was arrested Thursday night at the Gulf Coast Inn on 2555 Ninth St. N.

An officer was tipped off about potential drug use in room 135, according to an arrest report. The officer knocked on a door and saw through a window as Pollio pushed “multiple items” inside a drawer.

The children looked on as police seized pipes and substances that tested positive for crack from the room, according to the report. Prescription drugs were also found in the drawer.

The officer found crack pipes in Pollio’s walker while he was looking for her ID, the report states.

Pollio was at the Naples Jail Center on $12,000 bond Friday. She faces charges of cocaine and drug paraphernalia possession. It’s unclear where the children are.

Writer: Chuck Myron