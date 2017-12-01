Ocoee police allowing holiday packages to be shipped to station

OCOEE, Fla. (WTSP) A local police department is helping residents avoid thieves this holiday season.

Ocoee police are allowing residents to have their online purchases be shipped to the police station in an effort to curb porch thefts.

In a Facebook post, the department said residents can have their packages sent to 646 Ocoee Commerce Parkway through Dec. 22.

🚔🚔Crime Prevention Alert🚔🚔To prevent opportunities for "Porch Pirates" to be GRINCHS by stealing holiday packages,… Posted by Ocoee Police Department on Thursday, November 30, 2017

Residents can then pick up their packages in the lobby of the station, after presenting proper identification.

Officers said packages will only be released to the person whose name is on the package.

Author: WTSP