Lehigh resident aims to light up the community with 200K bulbs for Christmas

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A tarp still covers the home of Jason Schrecengost after hurricane Irma but he’s still going all out for Christmas.

Schrecengost covers his home in light each year with more than 200,000 bulbs, which he hopes lights up the faces of the community.

“My goal every year is to see people come here and just smile and have fun,” said Schrecengost.

Drawing hundreds of cars to his street in Lehigh Acres every night. When hurricane irma in September — he had a choice to make.

“I had to make the decision either the light show or the roof right now. We decided the show must go on,” Schrecengost explains, “People look forward to this. Every year, I have hundreds of people coming by saying this has become a family tradition.

Despite the crowds, neighbors support his efforts, like James Penia, “I think it’s marvelous that he’s giving his time to the community decorating it up.”

People from orlando, miami, and tampa have shown up to see the display.

And Irma was not going to stop him from celebrating Christmas, his way, “There’s no way I could let a hurricane stop what we do for the community here.” Even as a FEMA tarp still covers his home.

If you’d like to see the lights, Schrecengost Light Show is at 1015 Fifth Ave., Lehigh Acres, 33972