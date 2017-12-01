At least 1 wounded after shots fired in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. At least one person was wounded after gunfire near Michigan Avenue and Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard.

The shooting began at around 2 p.m. on the 1500 block of Gardenia Avenue, the Fort Myers Police Department said. The passenger of a dark blue SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi, was shooting out of the window.

Police have secured the scene of the shooting and the vehicle.

The injured person was on Brookhill Drive. At least 10 shots went off.

No schools or buses are affected by the scene at this time, according to the Lee County School District.

Photos show bullet holes inside a home near the scene:

