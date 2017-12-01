Gov. Rick Scott discusses education budget at Immokalee school

IMMOKALEE, Fla. Gov. Rick Scott shared his plan to make more room in the budget for teachers and students Friday at Highlands Elementary School.

On his birthday, Scott highlighted record K-12 education investments in his Securing Florida’s Future budget.

“I grew up in a very poor family. I got ahead because I had good teachers,” Scott said. “I had an education system that said I could be anything just like my mom said.”

State funding for Florida’s K-12 public schools increased by $3.2 billion from a total of $8.7 billion in Fiscal Year 2011 to 2012, according to Scott. Funding has increased to nearly $12 billion in the 2018 to 2019 budget.



“We’ve added 1.5 million jobs in the last seven years,” Scott said. “It’s because we have a great K-12 system, we have a great college system.”

The budget includes $12 million for establishing an English language learners program, according to Scott.

“This year it’s looking like we’ll have at least 500,000 people moving to our state,” Scott said. “I mean we’re the melting pot in the world.”

The budget will also include a $15 million coding and computer program, $74.5 million towards school safety and an increase of $200 per student, according to Scott.

“I have six grand kids and they’re all different,” Scott said. “They have different needs. What’s great is if we fund education, all their needs are going to be met.”

Scott leaves Saturday to Israel with more than five dozen world leaders. He says the goal of the trip is about creating more jobs for Florida families.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Katherine Viloria