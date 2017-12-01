Get out there: Warm, sunny weekend ahead

FORT MYERS, Fla. Plenty of sun and warmth is in the forecast for Friday and the weekend.

It’ll be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 83, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said. A potential for some fog at sunrise exists, and there’s a slight chance of rain inland and around Lake Okeechobee.

Highs will be in the lower 80s with lows in the lower 60s all weekend long. Skies will be mostly sunny again on Saturday before a partly cloudy Sunday.

It’s a fine time to take the boat on the water, Devitt said. Wave heights will be 1 to 2 feet with a light chop.

“Truthfully, if you’re not able to squeeze in a boat day for today, maybe you’re stuck in the office, the good news is, very enjoyable wave heights for the weekend all the way into the start of next week,” Devitt said.

The next cold front should approach late next week, and it looks like a strong one, with the potential to drop lows into the 40s, according to Devitt.

