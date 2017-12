Fitness Friday: Neuropathy and physical therapy

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Almost 16 million people are living with diabetes. One of the most common chronic complications of both Type I and Type II is neuropathy. It starts as numbness and tingling in the hands and feet, and it can cause you a lot of pain. But physical therapy can help. Dr. Jeremy Beasley from Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center joined us in studio to talk about physical therapy for neuropathy.