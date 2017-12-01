Fiery crash shut down I-75 in Gainesville Friday morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – According to the Gainesville Fires Rescue, two semi-trucks crashed on Interstate 75 and shut down both north and south lanes Friday morning.

The crash happened near Newberry Road. There were three patients, all wearing seat belts, that were treated and transported for minor injuries.

The entire interstate was closed between Archer Road and Newberry Road for several hours while firefighters worked the scene.

Large columns of smoke and heavy fire could be seen from the crash that happened shortly after 3 a.m. said Gainesville Fire Rescue.

One truck was a US Mail truck and the other was a cargo trailer that was empty.

A large fuel load and diesel fuel tanks for the trucks caused heavy fire that was made more difficult to control with no hydrants on the interstate said GFR District Chief Rusty Barrett.

In all, the crews used 2,000 gallons of the water off of their trucks, 6,000 gallons off the Water Tankers and 10 gallons of foam.

Northbound traffic was opened for a single lane at 5:42 a.m. and the southbound remains closed.

Writer: Derrick Shaw